Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,705 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

