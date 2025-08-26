Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enovix alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 675,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 93.1% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 144,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69,435 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 71.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,736,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 721,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 191,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Enovix Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENVX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.