Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Eni SpA $E

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ENI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ENI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in ENI by 1,885.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ENI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ENI Stock Down 1.1%

E opened at $35.5450 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.5826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

