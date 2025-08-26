Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 130.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,903,000 after buying an additional 606,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Up 0.5%

CHWY stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

