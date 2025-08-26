Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 33,018 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,018 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.8% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on SAN

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.