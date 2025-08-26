Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $151.60 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.20.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

