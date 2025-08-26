Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,528 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 108.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.