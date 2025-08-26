Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 45.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Robert Half by 80.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $37.7770 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.