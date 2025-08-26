Critical Comparison: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) vs. Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92% Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Protalix BioTherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.36 Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.95 million 2.06 $8.31 million $0.07 22.86

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finch Therapeutics Group and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 837.50%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.