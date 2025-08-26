Critical Review: Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) versus Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Volatility & Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources -22.31% -2.78% -2.20% Blue Dolphin Energy -2.82% -24.22% -7.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Resources and Blue Dolphin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources $160,000.00 2.83 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -8.00 Blue Dolphin Energy $317.52 million 0.07 -$8.64 million ($0.57) -2.70

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Dolphin Energy. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Dolphin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allied Resources beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility. It also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

