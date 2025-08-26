Critical Review: Mayville Engineering (MEC) versus The Competition

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mayville Engineering to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mayville Engineering and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $20.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $524.61 million $25.97 million 16.96 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.10

Mayville Engineering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mayville Engineering competitors beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

