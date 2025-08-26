Critical Survey: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06% Vizsla Silver N/A -5.59% -5.52%

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

61.4% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B2Gold and Vizsla Silver”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $2.17 billion 2.41 $10.10 million ($0.35) -11.29 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million $0.02 173.00

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for B2Gold and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 1 5 2 1 2.33 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 1 3.25

B2Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.3125, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.07%. Given B2Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Summary

B2Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

