CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CAPL opened at $20.9950 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $961.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 185.84%.

In other news, Director John B. Reilly III bought 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,967,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,396,013.17. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $54,147.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,857,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,556.49. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

