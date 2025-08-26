CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.4250 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 115.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.