DA Davidson Predicts Cadence Bank’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CADE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $36.9510 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.