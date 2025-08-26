Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,177 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

ARIS stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.00%.The business had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARIS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

