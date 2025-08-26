DHT (NYSE:DHT) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Financial Contrast

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. DHT pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Maritime pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 36.58% 16.36% 11.83% United Maritime -14.64% -9.88% -3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

58.5% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

DHT has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHT and United Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $571.77 million 3.24 $181.38 million $1.18 9.79 United Maritime $45.44 million 0.32 -$3.38 million ($0.72) -2.18

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DHT and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 3 3 1 2.71 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

DHT beats United Maritime on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

