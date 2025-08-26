DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DMAC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.25.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg bought 1,542,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $5,399,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,764,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,675,627.50. This trade represents a 29.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 314,407 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 374,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 154,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,854 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

