Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.36 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.33 ($0.13). 2,950,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,802,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26 ($0.12).
Digital 9 Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.09. The firm has a market cap of £79.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).
As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.
