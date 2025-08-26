Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $165.9230 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

