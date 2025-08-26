DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. $DIN Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.16% of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DINE BRANDS GLOBAL alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Stock Down 1.3%

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.16. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.