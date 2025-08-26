Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 482,750 Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. The trade was a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 178,351 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $11,248,597.57.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE BROS opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 130,931 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $25,706,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.76.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

