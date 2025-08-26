Dollar General (DG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $10.6759 billion for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar General stock opened at $112.4670 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

