Domo (DOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $78.0680 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Domo Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,025 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,843.28. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 138.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 189,359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 262.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 68.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

