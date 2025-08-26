DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.4890 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 306,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

