Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 178,351 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 178,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $11,248,597.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,761,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122,654.58. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50.

NYSE:BROS opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 107.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 49.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 54.4% during the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

