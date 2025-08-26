Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $34.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. The trade was a 70.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

