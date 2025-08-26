Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eastgate Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

