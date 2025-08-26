Elastic (ESTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $397.1260 million for the quarter. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.32 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.43 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $208,750.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,803.50. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $495,560.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,236.35. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.