Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.0760 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.52. Employers has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in Employers by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Employers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Employers by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Employers by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Employers by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

