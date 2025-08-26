EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 40.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) were down 40.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 10,498,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,971,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 40.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of EpicQuest Education Group International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of EpicQuest Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.