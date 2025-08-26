EQB (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$101.09 and traded as high as C$101.30. EQB shares last traded at C$100.00, with a volume of 98,524 shares changing hands.
EQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EQB to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins set a C$110.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
