Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Q1 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cameco in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.08.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$103.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.34. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$48.71 and a 1-year high of C$110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

