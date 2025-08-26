Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $59.8050 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,943,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,724,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,363,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

