Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

ESPR stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,954,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,312,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,243 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

