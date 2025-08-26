Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 573,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 427,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 3.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.