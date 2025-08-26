Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60. 4,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EIFZF
Exchange Income Stock Up 0.8%
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.