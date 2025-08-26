Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60. 4,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIFZF

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.8%

About Exchange Income

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.