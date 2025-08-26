Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,310,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Exelixis by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 233.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 980,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,321,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

