Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $312.24 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $356.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,771,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 102.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,464,000 after buying an additional 336,173 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.