Figma (NYSE:FIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Figma Trading Down 9.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $70.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.09. Figma has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $142.92.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,639,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,606,874.24. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Rimer sold 3,293,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $103,804,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 834,800 shares in the company, valued at $26,312,896. The trade was a 79.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

