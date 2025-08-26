Financial Analysis: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) versus MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and MRC Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS 0 2 1 0 2.33 MRC Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS presently has a consensus price target of $28.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. MRC Global has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Given MRC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MRC Global is more favorable than MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.7% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MRC Global has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and MRC Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $1.31 billion 3.19 $115.90 million $0.94 28.59 MRC Global $3.01 billion 0.42 $55.00 million ($0.24) -61.63

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MRC Global. MRC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and MRC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS 10.67% 20.89% 10.82% MRC Global -0.10% 11.81% 3.67%

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. It also offers service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development; fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. Mueller Water Products, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless steel, alloy and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services under the ValidTorque and FastTrack names. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.