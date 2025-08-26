Financial Analysis: WEX (NYSE:WEX) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -42.81% -565.67% -18.69% WEX 11.79% 41.87% 3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 WEX 0 11 3 0 2.21

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ryvyl and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

WEX has a consensus price target of $179.8182, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and WEX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.18 -$26.83 million ($8.52) -0.04 WEX $2.63 billion 2.23 $309.60 million $7.91 21.65

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.