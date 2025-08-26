Financial Comparison: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) vs. Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enovis and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 7 5 0 2.42

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.62%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $6.1818, suggesting a potential upside of 85.08%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Enovis.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $2.11 billion 0.84 -$825.49 million ($14.25) -2.17 Health Catalyst $316.09 million 0.74 -$69.50 million ($1.51) -2.21

This table compares Enovis and Health Catalyst”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enovis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -37.80% 6.78% 3.73% Health Catalyst -31.67% -7.21% -3.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.