Financial Comparison: Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -96.11% -57.79% -44.62% Shimano 7.53% 4.23% 3.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $14.39 million 0.21 -$11.05 million ($8.05) -0.25 Shimano $2.98 billion 3.34 $503.78 million $0.26 43.65

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Shimano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats. Twin Vee PowerCats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shimano beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

