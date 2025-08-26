Financial Contrast: Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get Straumann alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Straumann has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A Escalon Medical 4.70% 45.60% 12.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 3 4.00 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Straumann and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Straumann and Escalon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.84 billion 6.54 $441.09 million N/A N/A Escalon Medical $11.98 million 0.17 -$130,000.00 $0.05 5.63

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Straumann beats Escalon Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implants and components made from titanium, titanium alloy, and ceramics; prosthetic elements made od ceramics, metal or polymer; and clear aligners. In addition, it offers resins for 3D printing and thermoplastics for clear aligner production; and biomaterials for tissue generation. Further, it provides digital equipment comprising scanners, milling machines and 3D printers. Further, it offers training and education services. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.