Financial Contrast: MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) versus Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Natuzzi and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 0.00 MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00

MasterBrand has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given MasterBrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Natuzzi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.1% of Natuzzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of MasterBrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Natuzzi has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natuzzi and MasterBrand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natuzzi $345.01 million 0.10 -$16.39 million N/A N/A MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.62 $125.90 million $0.72 18.35

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi.

Profitability

This table compares Natuzzi and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natuzzi -5.66% -29.05% -5.45% MasterBrand 3.37% 11.88% 5.28%

Summary

MasterBrand beats Natuzzi on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natuzzi



Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects. It also sells polyurethane foam and leather processing by-products. It operates Natuzzi Italia stores; Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo In Colle, Italy.

About MasterBrand



MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

