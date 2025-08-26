FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.