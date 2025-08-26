Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Erin Mcsweeney Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $291,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 55.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,511 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

