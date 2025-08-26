FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 264,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 220,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 105,311.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 993,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

