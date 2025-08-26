FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $24,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $46.1540 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $45.6190. The company has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

